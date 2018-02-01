Frost & Sullivan Commends Spectro Scientific as a Customer Value Leader for Its Spectro FieldLab 58

Military mission-critical asset testing requirements were at the forefront in the development of Spectro's portable, comprehensive oil analysis system

SANTA CLARA, California, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the on-site lubricating oil analysis equipment industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Spectro Scientific with the 2018 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for its Spectro FieldLab 58. It is a rugged, portable expeditionary fluid analysis system that gives operators in the field the ability to perform comprehensive lubricant sampling anywhere.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636041/Spectro_Scientific_Award.jpg

"Spectro Scientific tackles the shortage of experienced technicians in the market by providing intelligent oil analysis products that give the most accurate insights and maintenance recommendations. Spectro Scientific's FieldLab 58, a battery-powered device, enables complete lubricant assessment for condition monitoring and rapid results that permit informed maintenance decisions," said Prem Shanmugam, Industry Analyst.

FieldLab 58 consists of a filtration particle quantifier that uses XRF (X-ray fluorescence) technology and particle counting for wear metal analysis. It also uses a kinematic viscometer and an infrared spectrometer to identify contamination and lubrication chemistry. The instruments come in a rugged portable 19"x15.5"x9" case that weighs less than 33 lbs.

As an expeditionary fluid analysis system that provides portable, all-in-one testing for lubricating oil analysis, FieldLab 58 completes analysis work in 2.5 to 7 minutes and saves customers significant time by avoiding the need to ship samples to a lab and wait for results, which can take 48 hours to 3 weeks. Also, the small oil sample required for the test and the lack of need for solvents and sample preparation makes the system ideal for on-site lubricating oil analysis in very tough environments. Further, the instrument simplifies the process of testing oil by providing insights on time remaining for an oil change, as well as providing other maintenance recommendations based on the analysis, reducing the need for experienced technicians in the field. FieldLab 58 automatically stores test results, provides alarms, and eliminates the need for manual result logging.

"Spectro Scientific brings immense value to its customers by saving them both time and money. Its products, such as FieldLab 58, provide significant value to military, industrial, and transportation customers for whom having an effective lubricating oil condition monitoring program with a quick response time is critical," said Prem Shanmugam.

With its innovative, portable, and comprehensive lubricating oil analysis product line, Spectro Scientific is poised to further increase its brand recognition regarding value, innovation, and excellence in the on-site lubricating oil analysis market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers receive from its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value its customers receive beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Spectro Scientific

Spectro Scientific specializes in analytical instrumentation and software for machine condition monitoring. It is one of the largest global suppliers of oil and fuel analysis instruments to industry and the military worldwide. Industry clients include fleet transportation, petrochemical, mining and power generation companies, as well as commercial testing laboratories. Spectro Scientific's extensive product offerings include spectrometers for wear metal analysis, lubricant degradation and contamination analyzers, particle analysis instruments, and complete turnkey systems for oil or fuel analysis laboratories, all of which are managed by its SpectroTrack or LubeTrak software platforms.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Ana Arriaga

P: 210.247-3823

F: 210.348.1003

E: Ana.Arriaga@frost.com