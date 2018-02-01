Simplilearn and NMFA Partner to Offer Digital Economy Training to Military Spouses

SAN FRANCISCO, February 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Digital economy training company Simplilearn, and the National Military Family Association (NMFA), a non-profit that works to strengthen and protect military families, have created scholarships for spouses of military personnel. Through these scholarships, military spouses and their families can take Simplilearn's online courses at significant discounts and better prepare themselves for today's high-demand technology jobs.

According to the Military Spouse Employment Study by U.S. Chamber Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes, underemployment and unemployment continue to be significant challenges for most military spouses. NMFA's military spouse scholarship program awards financial assistance to spouses trying to expand their careers. With a joint mission of supporting United States military service members, veterans and their families, Simplilearn is committed to provide scholarships at a 50% discount exclusively for military spouses who register via the NMFA website. NMFA scholarship program members are offered access to Simplilearn training courses across emerging technologies and applications including Digital Marketing, Project and Process Management, Mobile Development, Agile and Scrum, and more.

"We thank Simplilearn for recognizing the sacrifices made by military families," said Joyce Raezer, Executive Director of NMFA. "Preparing military spouses for those high-demand tech jobs helps them reach their personal goals and better support their families."

"Families stand strong behind those who serve, sacrificing and supporting the members of our military every day. We are honored to provide meaningful career development resources to military spouses, aiding them in contributing to their family's financial security," said Mark Moran, Chief Marketing Officer at Simplilearn. "Due to the advancement of technology, the need for certified and skilled professionals in America is continuing to grow. Simplilearn bridges this growing gap in the workforce by providing digital-skills training to military families through our partnership with NMFA."

Alongside the partnership with NMFA, Simplilearn is also on the Hiring Our Heroes Veteran Employment Advisory Council and is providing scholarships to active-duty service members participating in the Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program.

About NMFA

The National Military Family Association is the leading non-profit dedicated to serving the families who stand behind the uniform. Since 1969, NMFA has worked to strengthen and protect millions of families through its advocacy and programs. They provide spouse scholarships, camps for military kids, and retreats for families reconnecting after deployment and for the families of the wounded, ill, or injured. NMFA serves the families of the currently serving, veterans, retired, wounded or fallen members of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Commissioned Corps of the USPHS and NOAA.

To get involved or to learn more, visit: http://www.MilitaryFamily.org.For more information about our history, visit Our Historical Timeline 1969 to Present.

About Simplilearn

Simplilearn enables enterprises and individuals to succeed in the fast-changing digital economy. The company provides online training that focuses on achieving competencies and certifications in digital technologies, including Big Data, Machine Learning and AI, Cloud Computing, DevOps, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco, CA, Raleigh, NC and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has helped more than 503,000 professionals and 1100+ companies across 150+ countries get trained, acquire certifications and upskill employees. Backed by 24/7 global teaching assistants and 2018 Stevieaward-winning customer service, their adaptive, blended learning model combines the flexibility of self-paced online delivery with the personal impact of instructor-led live virtual (or on-site) classrooms. Real-world case studies, a free online development environment and relevant hands-on projects ensure immediately-usable practical skills. Simplilearn is recognized by Training Industry as a 2017 Top 20 IT Training Company and a 2017 Top Online Learning Library .

For more information, visit: https://www.simplilearn.com.

Contact:

