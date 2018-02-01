Fast-growing Global Engineering Group Segula Technologies Plans to Recruit 4,600 People Worldwide in 2018

PARIS, February 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Segula Technologies, an engineering group helping boost competitiveness within all of the major industrial sectors, is to continue expanding.

Working for key players in the automotive, aerospace, energy, rail, naval, pharmaceutical and oil & gas sectors, the group plans to recruit some 4,600 people from across the world.

Internationally, where the Group enjoys significant influence (across 28 countries), they will continue to expand and plan to recruit 2,400 people abroad. Among the countries concerned are Spain , Brazil , China , Italy , Sweden , the UK and the USA , as well as Germany , where the Group significantly increased its presence in 2017, as a result of two major acquisitions.

In France , where Segula Technologies has around fifty sites to always stay close to their customers, the Group plans to hire 2,200 people, 50% of whom will be recent graduates.

Of these 2,200 jobs, 90% will be permanent roles.

The Group offers highly attractive international opportunities to young graduates, particularly those who have the skills to work in technical support directly with their customers or in their many engineering offices. The range of skills and sectors involved gives potential recruits even better prospects for future development.

About SEGULA Technologies

Segula Technologies is an engineering group with a global presence, helping boost competitiveness within all of the major industrial sectors: automotive, aerospace, energy, rail, naval, pharmaceutical and oil & gas. Present in 28 countries and with 140 offices worldwide, the Group fosters a close relationship with its customers thanks to the expertise of its 11,000 employees. A leading engineering specialist placing innovation at the heart of its strategy, Segula Technologies conducts large-scale projects, ranging from studies to industrialization and production.

