Orphan Drugs Market Report 2018-2028

LONDON, February 1, 2018

Forecasts and Analysis by Therapeutic Class (Oncology, Alimentary Tract & Metabolism, Hormonal Disorders & Haematology, Neuroscience, Respiratory, Cardiovascular, Nephrology and Ophthalmology), Drug Class (Biologic, Small Molecule) & by Region Plus Analysis of Leading Companies

The Global Orphan Drugs market shows immense potential to grow in the future, growing in line with some emerging trends. One such trend is the increasing strategic partnerships in a move to introduce or diversify product portfolios pertaining to drugs. Another trend is advances in biomedical sciences and introduction of nanotechnologies in the global pharmaceutical market, which are revolutionising the development of medicines.

Lastly, the study of the pathogenesis of disease at genetic and molecular level studies have led to the discovery of new targets for therapy and producing disease modifying drugs.

• Oncology

• Alimentary Tract & Metabolism

• Hormonal Disorders & Haematology

• Neuroscience

• Respiratory

• Cardiovascular

• Nephrology

• US forecast 2018-2028

• Germany forecast 2018-2028

• UK forecast 2018-2028

• France forecast 2018-2028

• Italy forecast 2018-2028

• Spain forecast 2018-2028

• Japan forecast 2018-2028

• Singapore forecast 2018-2028

• South Korea forecast 2018-2028

• Brazil forecast 2018-2028

• Russia forecast 2018-2028

• China forecast 2018-2028

