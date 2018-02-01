North American salesforce expected to double to help meet growing industry demand

Faxitron, a global leader in best-in-class imaging systems for medicine and life science research, today announced plans to double its North American commercial team in 2018.

Following a successful 2017 which included the launch of LOCalizer an RFID wireless breast lesion localization system and VersaVision a best-in-class digital specimen radiography system, as well as expected new product introductions in each quarter this year, the company plans to make several key appointments to help meet industry demand for its innovative technology.

To support the company's growing business and scale the team for further success in 2018, key hires across disposables, capital equipment and applications will bring the total planned commercial team to in excess of 25 people.

"2018 will see continued innovation from Faxitron with several key product launches planned. Growing our sales organization to meet growing industry demand while supporting our ambitious expansion plans is critical to our ongoing success," said Donogh O'Driscoll, COO CFO of Faxitron. "We are committed to hiring best-in-class sales professionals and expect to make several key appointments in the coming weeks."

About Faxitron Bioptics, LLC

As a global leader and pioneer for best-in-class digital imaging systems, Faxitron is dedicated to helping healthcare providers and researchers achieve their vision for a better, healthier world at large. Through the continuous innovation and advancement of imaging technologies, Faxitron aims to elevate the standard of care in medicine and the standard of quality in life science research. With applications spanning from breast surgery to pathology imaging, and from biological irradiation and preclinical imaging to non-destructive testing, Faxitron is building a comprehensive portfolio of solutions that sets new standards for precision and quality in the industry. For more information, visit www.faxitron.com.

