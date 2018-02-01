Nasdaq Riga decided on February 1, 2018 to approve the application of AS "Daugavpils Lokomotivju Remonta Rupnica" and to delist its 8 294 219 bearer shares (ISIN LV0000101061, ticker LOK1R) from the Baltic Secondary List. The last listing day of AS "Daugavpils Lokomotivju Remonta Rupnica" is set on February 2, 2018.



AS "Daugavpils Lokomotivju Remonta Rupnica" shareholders resolved on applying for delisting from the regulated market in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on September 7, 2017. The mandatory takeover bid was launched, and it closed on November 22, 2017. The final takeover of shares was announced and according to the Company's final takeover prospectus, the Record Date was January 24, 2018, but the Payment Date was January 25, 2018. After the final takeover of shares, Skinest Rail directly owns 4,478,414 shares of the Company, which, together with 3,815,805 shares owned by OÜ Lokomotiiv Investeeringud, constitute 100% of the Company's voting shares.



