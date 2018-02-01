Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for Aittaluoto Combined Heat and Power plant project in Finland

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 1 February 2018 16.00 (EET)

Pori Energia Oy has awarded Pöyry with the Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) services for the new Aittaluoto Power Plant project in Pori, Finland. The assignment includes project management, basic and detail engineering and procurement services.

The construction of the new power plant will be completed by mid-2020 and once in operation it will replace some of the boiler capacity at Aittaluoto. Capacity of the boiler will be around 90 MW and it will supply heat to the city of Pori, process steam to neighbouring industrial clients and power to the grid. The new plant uses biofuels, peat and can also use high quality recovered fuel.

"Pöyry is delighted to support Pori Energia Oy with this important project done by the municipal energy company recently. This assignment further strengthens Pöyry's position as the world leader in energy efficient thermal power. Following last week's project announcement (http://www.poyry.com/news/poyry-awarded-epcm-services-assignment-for-combined-heat-and-power-plant-project-in-finland), this new project further strengthens Pöyry's ranking as preferred energy consultant in Finland", says Ilkka Heikkilä, Pöyry's Regional Director for Thermal Power.

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order will be recognised within the Energy Business Group order stock in H1/2018.

Further information:

Ilkka Heikkilä

Regional Director, Thermal Power, Nordics

Pöyry

Tel. +358 10 33 24268

Did you know? Pöyry has had substantial involvement in the design and construction of 60,000 MW of thermal power projects all over the world.

