Acquisition of Lieberman Software enhances Bomgar's portfolio of Secure Access software, providing customers and partners with best-in-class Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions.

Lieberman's leading privileged identity and credential management technology combined with Bomgar's superior privileged access and session management capabilities significantly improves enterprises' ability to fight cyberattacks.

Bomgar, a leader in secure access solutions, today announced that it has acquired Lieberman Software, a provider of best-in-class privileged identity and credential management software. Lieberman's Rapid Enterprise Defense (RED) Suite focuses on the critical elements of enterprise cybersecurity, systems configuration, and privileged identity management that enable organizations to successfully prevent cyberattacks as well as quickly remediate compromised environments. With the acquisition, Bomgar will now offer a comprehensive Privileged Access Management (PAM) platform that provides unparalleled protection against the most pervasive and dangerous cyber threats.

Remote access is the most common attack pathway for hackers, and the majority of today's data breaches involve a stolen privileged credential. Bomgar gives organizations the ability to proactively address these threats by providing the most comprehensive approach to securing access to critical systems and ensuring that the credentials to those critical systems are actively managed and protected. The acquisition of Lieberman Software significantly accelerates Bomgar's mission to help organizations connect fearlessly by adding advanced technology to discover, manage, and protect privileged credentials while simultaneously identifying and neutralizing attacks.

"The addition of Lieberman Software underscores our commitment to delivering world-class secure access solutions that significantly enhance the security posture of our customers without forcing them to compromise business agility or sacrifice productivity," said Matt Dircks, CEO of Bomgar. "Lieberman Software is a company with deep security DNA, a portfolio of best-in-class security solutions, and a long list of highly-satisfied customers. We're excited to welcome the Lieberman team to the Bomgar family, and look forward to providing the exceptional products and service that both Bomgar and Lieberman customers have come to enjoy. With our combined technologies, we will deliver a true defense-in-depth PAM solution with a quick time to value, rapid deployments, and a winning user experience."

"We're thrilled to join Bomgar and add our solutions and expertise to its leading Secure Access platform," said Philip Lieberman, founder and CEO of Lieberman Software. "Lieberman's customers and partners will continue to benefit from our innovative privileged identity and credential management solutions, with the added value of Bomgar's secure remote and privileged access technology. As a combined company, we can further lead the market in developing modern PAM solutions that solve the most complex enterprise challenges."

According to Gartner, "Through 2021, organizations with privileged access management (PAM) tools will have at least 50% lower risk of impact by advanced threats as compared to their peers without PAM tools.1" Bomgar currently offers a seamless integration between Lieberman's credential management functionality and Bomgar's privileged session management capabilities. The acquisition will result in a single PAM offering with market-leading capabilities for:

Privileged Account Auto-Discovery : Reliably discover and secure the widest range of privileged accounts across enterprises.

: Reliably discover and secure the widest range of privileged accounts across enterprises. Credential Management Rotation : Change thousands of privileged passwords across an enterprise in minutes.

: Change thousands of privileged passwords across an enterprise in minutes. Service Account Management : Continuously discover and manage Windows service accounts and dependencies to prevent service disruptions.

: Continuously discover and manage Windows service accounts and dependencies to prevent service disruptions. Privileged Session Management : Securely monitor and record privileged access sessions.

: Securely monitor and record privileged access sessions. Insider and Vendor Access: Secure and control remote access for both privileged administrators and employees as well as external vendors.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. For more information, please visit: https://www.bomgar.com/lieberman-acquisition.

1 Gartner, Inc., "Best Practices for Privileged Access Management, 2017", Anmol Singh, Felix Gaehtgens, September 12, 2017.

About Bomgar

Bomgar's secure access solutions enable customers to easily support people, access and protect endpoints, and defend privileged credentials, in order to fight cyber threats and speed business performance. More than 13,000 organizations around the globe use Bomgar to deliver superior support services and reduce threats to valuable data and systems. Bomgar clients include some of the world's leading IT outsourcers, systems integrators, software vendors, healthcare organizations, government agencies, universities, financial institutions, and retailers. Bomgar is privately held with offices in Atlanta, Jackson, Washington D.C., Frankfurt, London, Paris, and Singapore. Connect with Bomgar at www.bomgar.com, the Bomgar Blog, or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Lieberman Software Corporation

Lieberman Software provides cyber defense products which contain cyber-attacks that penetrate the network perimeter. The Lieberman RED Rapid Enterprise Defense Suite focuses on different areas of cyber security, systems configuration and privileged identity management to successfully analyze and remediate compromised environments. The suite provides automated countermeasures against sophisticated cyber-attacks to reduce losses to acceptable levels, even during constant attack. For more information, visit www.liebsoft.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180201005361/en/

Contacts:

Bomgar Corporation

Elizabeth Hulsey, 770-407-1812

Public Relations Specialist

ehulsey@bomgar.com