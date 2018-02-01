Daily Litecoin News UpdateThe bloodbath continues in the crypto world as cryptocurrencies edge lower for the fourth consecutive day. There are no second guesses that jumpy investors are, in fact, jumping ship.But the disciplined investors who continue to "HODL" must find solace in the fact that Litecoin is inching closer to achieving its goals. We have our fingers crossed as we anxiously await the release of the impending Litecoin upgrade.For readers unaware of the upcoming upgrade, Litecoin founder Charlie Lee announced that it.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...