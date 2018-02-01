Rank Group reported a 14% rise in first-half operating profit as growth in digital revenues helped make up for falling visitor numbers at casinos and bingo halls. Operating profit for the six months to the end of December rose to £41.7m from £36.6m a year earlier as like-for-like revenue rose 1% to £378.1m. Pre-tax profit fell 7% to £32.8m as statutory revenue remained flat at £354.2m. Revenue from online bingo and gambling increased 16% to £60.6m, fuelling a 56% increase in operating ...

