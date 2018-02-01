Netwex Launches Cryptocurrency Based on Waste-to-Energy Crypto Mine Concept

SINGAPORE, February 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Netwex ICO, an open source all-in-one decentralized crypto community, announced the launch of their first altcoin, NXE, on 1st February 2018 when the Crowd Sale began.

A Singapore-based ICO, Netwex Coin recently revealed its plan to launch their first cryptocurrency, NXE, in the market. The ICO Crowd Sale for NXE will commence on 1st February 2018 and continue until 2nd March 2018, after which it is expected to be listed on the exchanges at a value of $10. The current value of Netwex Coin is $.08 per NXE, and the Crowd Sale price ranges from $0.8 to $1.2.

An open source all-in-one decentralized crypto community, Netwex has started accepting registration on the website and is even offering 10 NXE coins free at the time of sign-up to lure the customers. They also have a referral program, whereby if someone refers a friend then he/she gets 2 NXE coins for free. Netwex is supposedly the first ICO to allow users to utilize their NXE coins to buy air tickets at the Netwex website, that too at a discount of upto 25%.

Speaking about their new crypto venture, Jackson M., Marketing Head at Netwex stated, "We want to encourage thesociety to have a greener and cleaner solution for their energy needs and empowering them with cryptocurrency. Our contribution to the waste-to-energy crypto mine is a small step towards achieving that goal."

"We'll offer 100,00,000 NXE coins for early investors before it is traded in exchanges, and a total of 51,000,000 coins would be up for the offering. Netwex Coin gives you the power of lightning fast transactions with minimum fees," he further added.

Based on AI-based algorithm, Netwex offers various alternatives for the investors to choose from, including Trading, CGP (Capital Gain Program), EPC (Earnings per Coin), and Mining. The distinguishing feature of their venture is that they will contribute the revenues to fund waste-to-energy crypto mine.

About Netwex

Netwex is an open source all-in-one decentralized peer-to-peer crypto community, based in Singapore. Incepted with the concept of waste-to-energy powered crypto mine, Netwex is working to provide lucrative investment opportunities to the users. Based on an AI-based trading algorithm, their state-of-the-art trading bot (SATB) can self-improvise exponentially as the transactions increase.

