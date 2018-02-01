

Shire to announce full year 2017 results



Dublin, Ireland - February 1, 2018 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG), will announce full year 2017 earnings on Wednesday February 14, 2018.



Results press release will be issued at: 12:00 GMT / 07:00 EST



Investor conference call time: 14:00 GMT / 09:00 EST



Live conference call for investors: Flemming Ornskov, MD, M.P.H., Chief Executive Officer and John Miller, Interim Chief Financial Officer will host the investor and analyst conference call at 9:00 am EST / 14:00 GMT.



The details of the conference call are as follows: UK dial in: 0800 358 9473 or +44 333 300 0804



US dial in: 1 855 857 0686 or 1 631 913 1422



International Access Numbers: Click here



Password/Conf ID: 76960651#



Live Webcast: Click here



Replay: A replay of the presentation will be available for two weeks by phone and by webcast for three months. Replay information can be found on the Investor Relations section of Shire's website at http://investors.shire.com/.



For further information please contact:



Investor Relations



Christoph Brackmann christoph.brackmann@shire.com +41 795 432 359



Sun Kim sun.kim@shire.com +1 617 588 8175



Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 203 549 0874



Media



Lisa Adler lisa.adler@shire.com +1 617 588 8607



Katie Joyce kjoyce@shire.com +1 781 482 2779



About Shire



Shire is the global leader in serving patients with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class therapies across a core of rare disease areas including hematology, immunology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, and internal medicine with growing therapeutic areas in ophthalmics and oncology. Our diversified capabilities enable us to reach patients in more than 100 countries who are struggling to live their lives to the fullest.



We feel a strong sense of urgency to address unmet medical needs and work tirelessly to improve people's lives with medicines that have a meaningful impact on patients and all who support them on their journey.



www.shire.com



Source: Shire plc via GlobeNewswire



