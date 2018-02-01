New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "How Blockchain is Transforming Payments and More," featuring SinglePoint, Inc. (OTC Pink: SING).

Services such as SingleSeed are specifically geared toward this market, providing a much-needed product for a growing industry. SinglePoint's blockchain-based services allow secure payments for cannabis merchants. Its collaborations with other companies, including developing mobile apps with AppSwarm (SWRM), ensure that these services are easily accessible. SinglePoint's willingness to move quickly is vital in these fast-growing sectors. The AppSwarm collaboration began with an aim to launch their first app within 90 days. SinglePoint's services for the cannabis sector show how blockchain technology and the companies behind it can provide more than just financial solutions. The work with AppSwarm will allow safe delivery to customers in their homes, increasing the speed, security, and efficiency of the cannabis supply chain.

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) has grown from a full-service mobile technology provider to a publicly traded holding company. Through diversification into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued subsidiaries, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through its subsidiary company SingleSeed, the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry. For more information, visit www.SinglePoint.com.

