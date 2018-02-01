Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2018) - One World Lithium Inc. (CSE: OWLI) (the "Company") announces the Geophysical and Geochemical sampling programs are underway with twelve personnel on the Salar Del Diablo Lithium Property in Mexico.

The Company has also received more than $600,000 of its $1,500,000 private placement offering of units at $0.15 with a two year warrant at $0.20. The private placement is subject to closing and regulatory approval.

Both the geophysical eight man crew and the geochemical sampling four man crew are working at the Salar del Diablo Property. A time domain electromagnetic survey has started to identify basin stratigraphy and locations of lithium in brine aquifers. At a later date there will also be a gravity survey. They also have started a 500 surface sample program using an auger to collect the samples 18 inches from the surface. The Company expects the program to be completed in 30 days with the drilling program to follow. The Company plans to drill several targets with a 4,000 meter (13,000 foot) reverse circulation drilling program. In 2018 a similar program will be evaluating the south half of the Property.

There are 72 kilometers of grid lines which cover 25,000 hectares (96 square miles) in the north half of the property. This grid has been located based on the geology, and anomalous surface samples grading between 88 and 188 parts per million lithium.

