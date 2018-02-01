Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2018) - Alba Minerals (TSXV: AA) (FSE: A117RU) (OTC Pink: AXVEF) has announced initial interpretation of the Vertical Electrical Sounding survey on its Lithium Brine Exploration Prospect in Argentina. The 2,421 hectare Quiron II property, in the Salar de Pocitos, Salta Province, Argentina is located approximately 12 kilometres from Liberty One Lithium's flagship asset "Pocitos West Salar".

In late 2017, the Company engaged Conhydro S.R.L. to carry out the geophysical prospecting within the Property. The VES survey included two East-West prospection lines, shown in red, to explore the extent and the conductivity of groundwater aquifers. Under optimal conditions like those at Salar de Pocitos, the survey allows accurate interpretation of brine aquifers to 350 meters and deeper.

The Landsat image in the video indicates the station locations, with the white evaporites showing as close as 300 meters to the west; and the road/rail line that traverses the northwest part of the property. Field observations at Quiron II indicate that Salar de Pocitos is an ephemeral playa lake underlain by evaporite and clastic units, which extend under the alluvial cover on the prospect.

Initial interpretation of the VES survey indicates subsurface zones of high electrical conductivity that likely correspond to brines within mixed clastic and evaporite units. A shallower subsurface zone of lower conductivity is interpreted to correspond to a freshwater aquifer above the brine.

The largest high conductivity zone underlies the western half of the property, under a veneer of alluvium that is approximately 100 metres to 350 metres thick. The top of the interpreted brine zone is as shallow as 130 metres in depth, and likely is contiguous with the aquifer under Salar de Pocitos.

Sandy MacDougall, Chairman, stated: "The current lithium prospect review, including this initial interpretation of the VES survey, continue the positive steps in the evaluation of lithium potential on our Quiron II prospect. Alba is developing a pipeline of exploration projects in Argentina and Nevada that will be pursued aggressively in 2018, keeping in mind our vison to become an international, low-cost and sustainable lithium company. Alba has more than 5,250 hectares of lithium brine exploration prospects in Argentina and a 50% - 50% joint venture with Noram Resources in the Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada."

The company also announced that C. Tucker Barrie, Ph.D., P. Geo. has joined the Advisory Board. Mr. Barrie has over 25 years' experience as an Economic Geologist on five continents, including detailed studies of lithium brines and clays in North America. He is presently in Argentina to review Alba's stable of lithium prospects, along with Alba Chairman Sandy MacDougall and President Art Brown.

For more information please visit the company's website www.albamineralsltd.com, or contact Jason Powell, Investor Relations, at 604-779-6497 or email jasonalbaminerals@gmail.com.

