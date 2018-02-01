

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With the release of the more closely watched monthly jobs report looming, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday unexpectedly showing a slight drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended January 27th.



The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 230,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 231,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 238,000 from the 233,000 originally reported for the previous week.



The less volatile four-week moving average also dipped to 234,500, a decrease of 5,000 from the previous week's revised average of 239,500.



The Labor Department noted claims taking procedures in Puerto Rico and in the Virgin Islands have still not returned to normal.



Meanwhile, the report said continuing claims, a reading on the number of people receiving ongoing unemployment assistance rose by 13,000 to 1.953 million in the week ended January 20th.



The four-week moving average of continuing claims climbed to 1,932,750, an increase of 12,000 from the previous week's revised average of 1,920,750.



Friday morning, the Labor Department is scheduled to release a separate report on the employment situation in the month of January.



Employment is expected to increase by 180,000 jobs in January after climbing by 148,000 jobs in December. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.1 percent.



