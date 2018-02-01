Aryaka Adds Radware to its Security Ecosystem to Implement Advanced DDoS Attack Detection and Mitigation for its Global Enterprise Services SAN MATEO, Calif. - Feb 1, 2018 - Aryaka, the leading global SD-WAN provider, today announced a new technology partnership with Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR), a global leader of cyber security solutions and application delivery for virtual, cloud and software defined data centers, to implement best-in-class DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack detection and mitigation for its global enterprise services.



Aryaka has a multi-layered security approach and ecosystem, providing global enterprises with best-in-class network and application protection, while delivering significantly faster global application performance.



The first layer is Aryaka's global private network, which provides international enterprises with reliability, performance, and industry-leading security. Business-critical application traffic traversing through this private network is not exposed to the public Internet and does not have entry points that can be potentially exploited by threat actors. The second layer is enterprise-grade end-to-end encryption.



The next layer of data protection and threat mitigation is provided by Aryaka's ecosystem of industry-leading security partners, such as Radware. Radware's family of DDoS security solutions provides integrated application and network security for Aryaka's best of breed, multi-layered security architecture and DDoS attack prevention.



DDoS attacks, which affect large and mid-sized global enterprises and their web applications, have grown in frequency, size, and sophistication.



"Radware's Hybrid Cloud Attack Mitigation helps to keep Aryaka's networks available while protecting them against even the most pernicious volumetric and zero-day attacks," said Anna Convery-Pelletier, Chief Marketing Officer for Radware.



Radware provides Aryaka protection accuracy with patent-protected behavioral based detection to protect legitimate traffic and real-time signature creation for zero-day attack protection. The company's hybrid DDoS protection integrates always-on detection and mitigation (on-premises or in the cloud) with cloud-based volumetric DDoS attack prevention, scrubbing, and 24x7 Emergency Response Team (ERT) support.



"Today's ever-changing threat landscape necessitates a layered, defense in-depth approach to security that scales to global enterprise networks and combines advanced threat detection, mitigation, and perimeter protection," said Gary Sevounts, Chief Marketing Officer at Aryaka. "Radware's DDoS attack detection and mitigation service complements Aryaka's existing security controls and contributes to a robust security program that meets internationally accepted security practices and is in line with our goal to exceed customers' expectations."



Deployed by more than 800 global enterprises, Aryaka is the leading global SD-WAN provider and has the fastest growing SD-WAN solution in the market today, delivering enhanced performance for cloud and on-premises applications worldwide. Aryaka's global SD-WAN has quickly become the only viable MPLS replacement solution for global enterprises requiring alternatives to legacy WAN infrastructures for mission-critical application delivery.



