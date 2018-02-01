InflaRx hält Vorträge auf zwei wissenschaftlichen Konferenzen im Februar 2018

Jena, 1. Februar, 2018 - InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq:IFRX), das biopharmazeutische Unternehmen, das neuartige Therapien zur Regulierung des Komplementsystems entwickelt, wird Daten mit IFX-1, einem C5a-Antikörper, auf zwei internationalen wissenschaftlichen Konferenzen präsentieren.

Die Ergebnisse zur Wirksamkeit von IFX-1 aus der Phase 2a-Studie in Patienten mit schwerer Hidradenitis Suppurativa, die nicht für eine Therapie mit Biologika in Frage kamen oder nicht auf solch eine primäre oder sekundäre Therapie ansprachen, wurden für Vorträge, insbesondere auch für die late breaking session, akzeptiert:

7th Conference of the European Hidradenitis Suppurativa Foundation

Datum: 7. - 9. Februar, 2018 Präsentation: Do, 8. Februar 2018

Session: Medical Treatment, 13:50 - 14:50pm CET Ort: Rotterdam, Niederlande Sprecher: Evangelos J Giamarellos-Bourboulis, MD, PhD, ATTIKON University Hospital, Athen, Griechenland

Den Abstract EHSF2018.51 zur Präsentation finden Sie ab dem 7. Februar unter www.ehsf2018.com.

Annual Meeting of Amercian Academy of Dermatology

Datum: 16. - 20. Februar, 2018 Präsentation: Sa, 17. Februar 2018, 14:40 Uhr PST Session: F061 Late-breaking Research: Clinical Trials 13:00 - 15:00 PST Ort: San Diego, Ca, USA Sprecher: Evangelos J Giamarellos-Bourboulis, MD, PhD, ATTIKON University Hospital, Athen, Griechenland

Der Abstract #6797 zur Präsentation ist ab 16. Februar unter www.aad.org/meetings/annual-meeting verfügbar.

Über InflaRx N.V.:

InflaRx (Nasdaq:IFRX) ist ein biopharmazeutisches Unternehmen, das sich auf die Anwendung seiner Anti-C5a-Antikörper-Technologie konzentriert, um wirksame, spezifische, erstklassige C5a-Inhibitoren zu entdecken und klinisch zu entwickeln. Komplementfaktor C5a ist ein wichtiger Vermittler der Entzündungsreaktion und ist am Fortschreiten einer Vielzahl von Autoimmun- und Entzündungserkrankungen beteiligt. Das Unternehmen wurde im Jahr 2007 gegründet und hat Standorte in Jena und München. InflaRx ist an der US-Technologiebörse NASDAQ Global Select Market in den USA unter dem Ticker IFRX gelistet. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.inflarx.de.

Kontakte:

InflaRx N.V. Prof. Dr. Niels C. Riedemann - CEO E-Mail: info[at]inflarx.de Tel: +49-3641-508180 MC Services AG Katja Arnold, Andreas Jungfer E-Mail: inflarx[at]mc-services.eu Tel: +49-89-210 2280

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "estimate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places throughout this release and may include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses and current expectations concerning, among other things, our ongoing and planned preclinical development and clinical trials, the timing of and our ability to make regulatory filings and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates, our intellectual property position, our ability to develop commercial functions, expectations regarding clinical trial data, our results of operations, cash needs, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, future transactions, growth and strategies, the industry in which we operate, the trends that may affect the industry or us and the risks uncertainties and other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in InflaRx's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.

