New Releases of Product MDM, Customer MDM and Product Lifecycle Management Solutions and Industry's Most Flexible and Scalable Platform Unlock Unparalleled Business Value

Stibo Systems, the global leader in Business-first Master Data Management (MDM) solutions, today announced availability of the latest release of its award-winning MDM platform, STEP Trailblazer 8.3, in addition to the latest capabilities for Product MDM, Customer MDM, and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM-providing enhanced ease of use, built-in business workflows and advanced integrations that speed customers' time to value.

As the market continues to evolve and consumers expectations continue to increase, this latest release delivers capabilities in high demand, allowing companies to deliver a faster return on their MDM investment. To meet these demands, Stibo Systems continues to enhance and provide robust and flexible data models, standard workflows and optimized user experiences based on decades of business-focused expertise serving highly competitive markets.

"Stibo Systems has without question the most flexible and scalable MDM platform on the market today, and this latest release adds even more advanced features and performance enhancements focused on driving customer value," said Prashant Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Product Strategy, Stibo Systems. "In line with our Business-first mindset, on top of this platform we are making it easier for our customers' to meet their ever-changing business challenges with key improvements to solutions across the board. This comprehensive, integrated offering will enable organizations to establish a Digital Business Core of operational information across the enterprise, ensuring high-quality and enriched data throughout the product lifecycle while providing a 360-degree view of customers."

This latest release includes the following enhancements:

Product MDM -allows organizations to acquire and consolidate product data from a variety of internal and external systems. Businesses can fully manage and enrich every aspect of each product record, while distributing and synchronizing this master data across all critical enterprise channels. Advanced features improve ease of use and data quality with guided navigation and an enhanced global search bar, as well as built-in integration capabilities to Acrolinx and automated workflows with integration to translation services such as SDL. Click here for more information.

-allows organizations to acquire and consolidate product data from a variety of internal and external systems. Businesses can fully manage and enrich every aspect of each product record, while distributing and synchronizing this master data across all critical enterprise channels. Advanced features improve ease of use and data quality with guided navigation and an enhanced global search bar, as well as built-in integration capabilities to Acrolinx and automated workflows with integration to translation services such as SDL. Click here for more information. Customer MDM -serves as a central repository for B2B and B2C customer data, while leveraging matching and linking algorithms in association with business rules to merge and resolve disparate records from source systems into a single view ("golden record") of the company or customer. This release further enables the solution's Customer 360 capabilities by providing a unified Customer MDM experience with intuitive, icon-based navigation, advanced record merging capabilities and a configurable records-matching algorithm. Click here for more information.

-serves as a central repository for B2B and B2C customer data, while leveraging matching and linking algorithms in association with business rules to merge and resolve disparate records from source systems into a single view ("golden record") of the company or customer. This release further enables the solution's Customer 360 capabilities by providing a unified Customer MDM experience with intuitive, icon-based navigation, advanced record merging capabilities and a configurable records-matching algorithm. Click here for more information. SpirePLM -provides flexible data models and processes to efficiently manage products from ideation to end-of-life; optimizing new product development and change management processes, while also promoting collaboration throughout the organization. This release targets the apparel design process, enhancing collaboration across the enterprise by using digital storyboards to convey concepts, themes and motivations behind new products. Click here for more information.

-provides flexible data models and processes to efficiently manage products from ideation to end-of-life; optimizing new product development and change management processes, while also promoting collaboration throughout the organization. This release targets the apparel design process, enhancing collaboration across the enterprise by using digital storyboards to convey concepts, themes and motivations behind new products. Click here for more information. STEP Trailblazer 8.3 platform-delivers powerful enhancements, including API improvements and business functions that boost STEP Trailblazer's openness and connectivity. An easily accessible Configuration Governance Wiki eases the process of capturing, collaborating and contributing configuration information throughout the platform, while the In-Memory Database Component optimization accelerates system start-up times and search performance. Click here for more information.

Release 8.3 of the STEP Trailblazer platform and the Product MDM, Customer MDM and SpirePLM solutions are available from Stibo Systems and all authorized distributors. The individual solutions can be delivered standalone with the STEP Trailblazer platform, or they can be delivered in an integrated package. Contact us for more information.

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems believes the future of business requires a Digital Business Core of operational data that is continuously shaped and delivered to produce superior business outcomes. Stibo Systems is the driving force behind hundreds of forward-thinking companies around the world who have unlocked the full value of their information; empowering business users to act with confidence in their data, adapt quickly to changing market conditions and go beyond to anticipate what's next. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of the Stibo A/S group, originally founded in 1794. Its corporate headquarter is located in Aarhus, Denmark. For more information, visit www.stibosystems.com.

