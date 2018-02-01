

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC reported January sales of 132,803 vehicles, a 13 percent decrease compared with sales in January 2017 of 152,218.



Retail sales rose 2 percent to 111,577, making it the second highest level since 2001. FCA maintained its strategy of reducing fleet sales which decreased by 50 percent compared with January 2017. Fleet accounted for 16 percent of total January sales.



Sales of Fiat brand declined 43 percent to 1,229 vehicles.



Chrysler brand total sales declined 21 percent in January to 10,584 compared with the same month a year ago. The Chrysler Pacifica minivan posted a 20 percent sales increase to 8,011 marking its best January ever.



Ram Truck brand sales were down 16 percent to 32,039 compared with the previous year. Ram unveiled the new 2019 1500 pickup truck at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January.



Jeep brand total sales increased 2 percent in January to 59,703. Retail sales increased 11 percent to 57,017, setting a record for January. Jeep Compass generated total sales of 10,192 - also a record for January.



