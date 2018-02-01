

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday unexpectedly showed a modest decrease in U.S. labor productivity in the fourth quarter, although the report also showed a sharp jump in labor costs.



The report said labor productivity edged down by 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter after surging up by a revised 2.7 percent in the third quarter.



Economists had expected productivity to climb by 1.0 percent compared to the 3.0 percent jump that had been reported for the previous quarter.



The unexpected drop in productivity, a measure of output per hour, came as a 3.2 percent jump in output was more than offset by a 3.3 percent leap in hours worked.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department said unit labor costs spiked by 2.0 percent in the fourth quarter after slipping by a revised 0.1 percent in the third quarter.



Labor costs were expected to increase by 0.8 percent compared to the 0.2 percent dip that had been reported for the previous quarter.



The bigger than expected increase in costs in the fourth quarter was primarily due to a 1.8 percent advance in hourly compensation.



However, the report said real hourly compensation, which takes changes in consumer prices into account, slumped by 1.8 percent during the quarter.



Compared to the same quarter a year ago, productivity was up by 1.1 percent in the fourth quarter, as output climbed by 3.2 percent and hours worked increased by 2.1 percent.



Unit labor costs were up by 1.3 year-over-year in the fourth quarter amid a 2.4 percent jump in hourly compensation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX