

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Miami-based United American Corp said that it will enforce on patent infringement against Facebook Inc. (FB) related to Facebook's use of geo-location based filters.



The US corresponding patent for iFramed (number 15/240,515) was also allowed by the US Patent and Trademark Office on October 3, 2017 and has been received by its Office of Publication for issuance. Both patents benefit from a first priority date of January 3, 2014.



The iFramed patent portfolio has been appraised by TechInsights at US$1.04 billion.



Amongst other claims, Facebook's 'Frames' and 'Geostickers' which use the geolocation of social media users in order to provide on demand insertion of external content in the form of a frame or overlay on pictures or videos, infringes upon several claims held by iFramed patent. Facebook had previously been sent a notice to cease and desist the use of the alleged infringing technology by UnitedCorp on October 12, 2017.



UnitedCorp is seeking remedies in the form of monetary damages for past infringement, as well as injunctive relief prohibiting Facebook, Inc. from continuing to infringe the patent. UnitedCorp and Investel will also continue to develop and assert its rights from its broadly filed global patent portfolio in key international.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX