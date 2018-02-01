The "Global VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global VOC recovery and abatement market was valued at US$ 483.8 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 714.2 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Worldwide, government authorities have enforced stringent regulatory norms to limit VOC emission, which is the major factor driving the market growth. Due to high return on investment and low cost of installation, VOCs are widely used in upstream and midstream process. For the downstream process, VOCs are mainly used for petroleum based products. Nevertheless, the demand for VOCs from the downstream process is highly unstable owing to the high cost of installation and fairly matured nature of the market.

The global VOC recovery market is mainly driven by the rising demand of VOCs in oil and gas industry. Due to steadily increasing oilfield activities along with enforcement of stringent regulatory norms to limit VOC emissions by the government authorities has boosted the demand for VOC recovery in Asia in the last few years. In addition, increasing popularity of VOCs recovery units owing to its immense environmental and economic benefits is also contributing towards the market growth.

Due to global oil crisis in recent years, key players are impelled to focus on strengthening their distribution and storage capabilities to minimize losses.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Preface

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Global VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global VOC Recovery and Abatement Market, by Technology, 2015-2025 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 5. Global VOC Recovery and Abatement Market, by Geography, 2015-2025 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

The Linde Group

Anguil Environmental Systems, Inc.

Climate Technologies Corp.

DCL International Inc.

Multi Fan Systems Limited

Praxair Technology, Inc.

VOCZero Ltd.

Wartsila Corporation

Bay Environmental Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Babcock Wilcox MEGTEC LLC

TANN Corporation

Baker Furnace, Inc.

CECO Environmental Corp

PETROGAS system Inc.

Polaris s.r.l.

Air Clear, LLC.

Catalytic Products International, Inc.

Epcon Industrial Systems LP

Amcec Inc.

