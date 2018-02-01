

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America reported January 2018 sales of 167,056 vehicles, an increase of 16.8 percent from January 2017 on a volume basis. With one more selling day in January 2018 compared to January 2017, sales were up 12.1 percent on a daily selling rate or DSR basis.



Toyota division posted January sales of 149,142 units, up 17 percent on a volume basis and 12.3 percent on a DSR basis.



Lexus posted January sales of 17,914 vehicles, up 15 percent on a volume basis and 10.4 percent on a DSR basis.



