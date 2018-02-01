Company celebrates new design that delivers improved flexibility, clarity and control

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) ("LivaNova" or the "Company"), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced it has achieved CE Mark for its new PureFlexTM line of adult arterial cannulae. Engineered to improve the critical link between the patient and extracorporeal circulation, PureFlex cannulae provide curved and straight tip options. The phthalate (DEHP)-free flexible tubing features exceptional transparency and a wire-reinforcement spring to deliver flexibility without kinking.

"Our decades-long commitment to excellence in cannulation continues with the addition of the new PureFlex cannulae to our robust portfolio. We call it 'the cannulae that can,'" said Alistair Simpson, LivaNova's General Manager of its Cardiac Surgery business franchise. "Now with CE Mark, we are eager to offer this high-quality line of cannulae to cardiac surgery teams and skilled surgeons, benefitting the full range of adult conventional cardiac surgery patients and delivering the best care possible."

The PureFlex family of adult arterial cannulae meets diverse clinical needs and is another example of LivaNova's efforts to transform medical innovation into meaningful solutions. In addition to PureFlex, LivaNova offers a comprehensive portfolio of conventional cannulae with a wide range of tips and sizes.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to improve the lives of patients around the world. LivaNova's advanced technologies and breakthrough treatments provide meaningful solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. Headquartered in London and with a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide, the company employs more than 4,500 employees. LivaNova operates as three business franchises: Cardiac Surgery, Neuromodulation and Cardiac Rhythm Management, with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy), Houston (U.S.A.) and Clamart (France), respectively.

For more information, please visit www.livanova.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by U.S. federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in LivaNova's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. LivaNova undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180201005808/en/

Contacts:

LivaNova PLC Investor Relations and Media

Karen King, +1 (281) 228-7262

Vice President, Investor Relations Corporate Communications

or

Deanna Wilke, +1 (281) 727-2764

Corporate External Communications Manager

Corporate.Communications@LivaNova.com