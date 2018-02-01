The "Global High Content Screening Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global high content screening market was valued at US$ 1,199.0 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 1,988.1 Mn by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 5.82% from 2017 to 2025.
In 2016, North America held the largest revenue share mainly due to factors such as presence of pharmaceutical giants focusing on novel drug discovery and enhanced government spending in the research and development facilities in healthcare institutions.
Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period 2017-2025, majorly due to factors such as competitive market due to presence of existing and budding biopharmaceuticals and medical imaging manufacturers and supportive regulatory environment for high content screening products.
Key Market Movements:
- Increasing demand for intensive treatment regimen for chronic disease
- Rising application of HCS technology in genome editing studies
- Supportive regulatory environment for high content screening products
- Public-private partnership between pharma giants and government agencies to expand R&D activities related to drug discovery and development
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Preface
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. High Content Screening Market: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook
Chapter 4. Global High Content Screening Market, by Product, 2015 2025 (US$ Mn)
Chapter 5. Global High Content Screening Market, by Application, 2015 2025 (US$ Mn)
Chapter 6. Global High Content Screening Market, by Geography, 2015 2025 (US$ Mn)
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- BioTek Instruments, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Merck Millipore Corporation
- Olympus Corporation
- Perkin Elmer, Inc.
- Tecan Group
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
