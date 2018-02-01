The "Global High Content Screening Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global high content screening market was valued at US$ 1,199.0 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 1,988.1 Mn by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 5.82% from 2017 to 2025.

In 2016, North America held the largest revenue share mainly due to factors such as presence of pharmaceutical giants focusing on novel drug discovery and enhanced government spending in the research and development facilities in healthcare institutions.

Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period 2017-2025, majorly due to factors such as competitive market due to presence of existing and budding biopharmaceuticals and medical imaging manufacturers and supportive regulatory environment for high content screening products.

Key Market Movements:

Increasing demand for intensive treatment regimen for chronic disease

Rising application of HCS technology in genome editing studies

Supportive regulatory environment for high content screening products

Public-private partnership between pharma giants and government agencies to expand R&D activities related to drug discovery and development

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Preface

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. High Content Screening Market: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook

Chapter 4. Global High Content Screening Market, by Product, 2015 2025 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 5. Global High Content Screening Market, by Application, 2015 2025 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 6. Global High Content Screening Market, by Geography, 2015 2025 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Becton Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BioTek Instruments, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

GE Healthcare

Merck Millipore Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Perkin Elmer, Inc.

Tecan Group

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bprv2v/global_high?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180201005812/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Drug Discovery