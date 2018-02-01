The "Global Book Paper Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global book paper market was valued at US$ 8,485.82 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 10,483.93 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2017 to 2025.

High demand from Asia Pacific region is the major driver for the books paper market. Increased usage from developing countries such as South Korea, India, and Indonesia and so on, forcing manufacturers to set up bases in this region. Demand from countries where literacy rate is booming is also helping in rise of usage of book paper in this region. Since, paper market in Americas and the European Union has already reached to saturation level, major players in the book paper market is targeting Asia-Pacific for pulp plantation and paper manufacturing.

Factor such as urban population growth, rising household incomes, the development of a consumer class and so on is expected to drive the book paper consumption across the applications such as educational, academic and children adult books. Higher urbanization and consumerism have been the key drivers for the structural changes in the global paper industry. Since the aforementioned factors are present in the emerging economies the industry is shifting from west to east leading to the Asian and South American emerging economies on top of the consumers and producers list, while the traditional big consumer and producer regions such as North America and European region are stagnating.

Company Profiles

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd

Holmen AB

International Paper Co.

Khanna Paper Mills Limited

Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Limited

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Norske Skogindustrier ASA

Oji Holdings Corporation

Stora Enso AB

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

PT Indah Kiat Pulp Paper Corp Tbk

PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia Tbk

Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2vph4c/global_book_paper?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180201005828/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Pulp and Paper