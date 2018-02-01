InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq:IFRX), the biopharmaceutical company developing new therapeutics in the terminal complement space, will present data on IFX-1, an anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, at two international scientific conferences.

Efficacy data on IFX-1 from the Phase 2a study in patients with severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa, not eligible for biological treatment or primary or secondary failure of biological treatment, have been accepted for oral presentation and for the late breaking session.

7th Conference of the European Hidradenitis Suppurativa Foundation

Date: February 7 9, 2018

Oral Presentation: Thu, Feb 8

Session: Medical Treatment, 1:50pm 2:50pm CET

Venue: Rotterdam, Netherlands

Presenter: Evangelos J Giamarellos-Bourboulis, MD, PhD, ATTIKON University Hospital, Athens, Greece

The abstract EHSF2018.51 will be available from February 7 at www.ehsf2018.com.

Annual Meeting of Amercian Academy of Dermatology

Date: February 16 20, 2018

Oral Presentation: Sat, Feb 17, 2:40 pm PST

Session: F061 Late-breaking Research: Clinical Trials 1:00pm - 3:00pm PST

Venue: San Diego, CA, USA

Presenter: Evangelos J Giamarellos-Bourboulis, MD, PhD, ATTIKON University Hospital, Athens, Greece

The abstract #6797 will be available from February 16 at www.aad.org/meetings/annual-meeting.

About InflaRx N.V.:

InflaRx (Nasdaq:IFRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. Complement C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. InflaRx was founded in 2007 and has offices in Jena and Munich, Germany. InflaRx is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the trading symbol "IFRX." For further information please visit www.inflarx.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "estimate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places throughout this release and may include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses and current expectations concerning, among other things, our ongoing and planned preclinical development and clinical trials, the timing of and our ability to make regulatory filings and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates, our intellectual property position, our ability to develop commercial functions, expectations regarding clinical trial data, our results of operations, cash needs, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, future transactions, growth and strategies, the industry in which we operate, the trends that may affect the industry or us and the risks uncertainties and other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in InflaRx's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.

Contacts:

InflaRx N.V.

Prof. Dr. Niels C. Riedemann CEO

Email: info[at]inflarx.de

Tel: +49-3641-508180

or

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold, Andreas Jungfer

Email: inflarx[at]mc-services.eu

Tel: +49-89-210 2280