

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors (GM), which ended 2017 as the automaker with the fastest-growing crossover sales in the United States, today reported a 20 percent year-over-year gain in the segment in January, along with a 7 percent increase in truck deliveries. GM total sales in January totaled 198,548 units, up more than 1 percent.



Buick and GMC were major contributors to GM's year-over-year growth in crossover sales and total sales. Buick also saw a major acceleration in LaCrosse deliveries, which contributed to a year-over-year sales increase of 4 percent for the brand.



The company noted that Cadillac was strong in several segments, helping the brand earn a 9 percent increase in retail deliveries.



