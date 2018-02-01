Global Mild Hybrid 48V Vehicles Market Report 2018: Forecasts to 2031 and Easily Understandable Original Analysis, Company and Research Assessments

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Mild Hybrid 48V Vehicles 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This unique report is presented in very detailed wide format slides. Only a global up-to-date view makes sense in this fast-moving subject. Therefore the multilingual PhD level analysts have travelled intensively in 2016 and 2017 to report the latest research, conferences and expert opinions and to analyse how the markets and technologies will move over the coming 15 years. Original tables and infographics pull together the analysis.



The comprehensive Executive Summary and Conclusions embraces market forecasts for 48V systems in cars and for the different types of electric car which compete with 48V systems to replace conventional cars. For clarity, many infographics are presented. This is analysis by experts not simply a consolidation of information out there.



The new, original figures for the addressable market for 48V cars is plotted alongside the figures likely to be achieved for this period. The 48V technology roadmap is put in context by overall electric vehicle technology trends in infographics. Based on Volkswagen methodology, the four generations of 48V system are scoped in time this extra information from the analyst giving a wider opportunity than that normally addressed. For example, many forms of multiple energy harvesting and recuperation will be enabled.



Vehicle emissions regulations for 2025 and 2030 are unlikely to be met by conventional vehicle technology as applied to most vehicles beyond small cars. Going to strong hybrid and pure electric powertrains involves considerable expense and delay and often totally new platforms. However, an intermediate technology has reached a very exciting stage where it can incrementally improve traditional powertrains by replacing the alternator with a reversible 48 V electric machine and adding a larger battery that is at 48V not the 12V of a car or 24V of a bus or truck though, for now, these is retained. Much more of the braking energy can be regenerated.

The electric machine can provide torque boost, facilitating considerable downsizing and down-speeding of the internal combustion engine. Call it the 48V mild hybrid. Not only will it definitely allow all cars, trucks and buses to meet the impending regulations, it can be incrementally improved with new parts such as electric superchargers, pumps, aircon etc. The improvements - new forms of which are being announced all the time - permit the 48V mild hybrid to have increased acceleration, quiet start stop, near-silent electric take-off and other improved driver experiences stealing the clothes of strong hybrids, all at less than half the cost and effort.



Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

1.1. Why and What

1.2. Carbon dioxide reduction

1.3. First generation

1.4. Powertrain winners and losers 2017-2027

1.5. The technological heart

1.6. Company positioning: best solutions for market needs

1.7. Hype curve for car powertrains

1.8. When will it be entirely 48V?

1.9. Market Forecasts

1.9.1. 48V cars - forecasts, end game 2016-2031

1.9.2. Powertrain forecasts 2016-2031

1.10. Technology Roadmaps

1.10.1. Four generations 2015-2031

1.10.2. Other roadmaps putting 48V in context

1.10.3. Analyst technology timeline 2017-2027

1.10.4. Jaguar Land Rover/ Delta 2015 roadmap of electric vehicle energy storage

1.10.5. 48V with EV mode available now

1.10.6. France joins Germany, China and Korea in leadership

1.10.7. Effect of upgrade to 48V mild hybrid

1.11. Eaton assessment and approach

1.12. Delphi approach

1.13. News in 2017



2. TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS

2.1. Types of conventional and electric vehicle - two 48V opportunities

2.2. Synergy between 48V mild hybrids and 48V pure electric powertrains?

2.2.1. Voltage trends for pure electric vehicles: 48V opportunity

2.2.2. Voltage choices by powertrain

2.3. Heart of a 48V mild hybrid: popular starting point

2.4. The widening choice of 48v components

2.5. Engine downsizing and boosting

2.6. Safety

2.7. Suitability of 48V by car size over time 2017-2027 and 2031

2.8. Progress with the 48V building blocks

2.9. Future of 48v rotating machine technology

2.9.1. Evolution from stop-start to multifunctional rotating machines

2.9.2. Operating modes, design priorities

2.9.3. View of Continental: BAS

2.9.4. Construction options for reversible machines

2.10. Future of the DC DC converters

2.11. Projects comparing 48V options: examples

2.11.1. Jaguar Land-Rover and Partners UK

2.11.2. LC SuperHybrid UK

2.11.3. Volvo Sweden, China

2.11.4. Hyundai Korea

2.11.5. US Department of Energy Civic Ultrabattery Road Test

2.11.6. ARPA-E Award USA

2.11.7. ADEPT: one of the most significant 48V development projects worldwide

2.11.8. Healthy disagreement about system functions and components

2.11.9. Schaeffler, Ford, Continental

2.11.10. Mercedes 48V mild hybrids from 2017

2.11.11. Renault truck in 2017

2.12. Batteries for 48V mild hybrid

2.12.1. Overview

2.12.2. Powertrain battery choices

2.13. 48V superchargers

2.14. Flywheel KERS

2.15. Future 48V motor controllers

2.16. Energy harvesting including regeneration

2.16.1. Vehicle fuel wastage by origin - target of regeneration

2.16.2. Energy harvesting choice for vehicles



3. CONFERENCE REPORT

3.1. Lessons from 48V event Dusseldorf Germany



4. EXAMPLES OF INTERVIEWS

4.1. Ongoing interviews

4.1.1. Accepted trend

4.1.2. Window of opportunity for 48V MH cars

4.1.3. 48V PbA batteries?

4.1.4. When will 12V batteries be gone?

4.1.5. 48V MH buses and off road

4.2. ALABC/ILA London

4.3. Visit to Controlled Power Technologies CPT Ltd UK

4.4. MAHLE



5. APPENDIX: FROM SYSTEM TO PRODUCT TT ELECTRONICS/AB MIKROELEKTRONIK GMBH



