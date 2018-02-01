PLOS and PubGrade Announce Digital Advertising Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO and AACHEN, Germany, February 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Public Library of Science (PLOS) and PubGrade GmbH have entered into an agreement to provide PLOS with PubGrade's integrated advertising platform: PubGrade for Publishers.

PubGrade's platform-as-a-service solution: PubGrade for Publishers provides the Public Library of Science with a fully integrated advertising platform that enables them to offer cutting-edge digital advertising campaign targeting, monitoring, reporting, as well as workflow and optimization solutions.

Louise Page, Chief Innovation Officer at Public Library of Science: "During our initial 6 months of using PubGrade's platform, we saw a significant increase in digital advertising activity and tremendous enthusiasm from our customers about the benefit of contextual advertising with PLOS. Working with PubGrade has offered us a very cost- and time-efficient way to enhance our service in a focused, targeted way and optimise revenue potential from digital advertising."

Philipp Eckerle, PubGrade CEO: "We are proud to see our solutions in action across the journal portfolio of PLOS and are happy that we can contribute to their success in generating increased/incremental revenues. PubGrade's platform, while optimised for life and biomedical sciences content, is not functionally restricted to these fields. It provides Publisher's digital ad Sales teams with the ability to offer granular contextual and behavioural ad targeting, campaign forecasting, real-time monitoring and detailed client reporting across scalable content inventory. It removes workflow roadblocks and is set up to be used by large and small Sales, Production and Ad Ops teams in a collaborative and efficient environment. Given that it is an 'off-the-shelf' solution, Publishers do not have to wait or pay for custom development. Integration is fast and agnostic of whatever platforms our Publisher clients use to deliver their content."

About PubGrade

Since 2013, PubGrade has provided STM Publishers with innovative advertising technologies tailored to their individual advertising revenue generation needs. PubGrade's proprietary technology is used across hundreds of prestigious scientific journals including those published by Springer Nature and PLOS. As of 2017, PubGrade has enabled precision-targeted delivery of digital ad campaigns for more than 190 international advertisers.

www.pubgrade.com

About Public Library of Science

PLOS (Public Library of Science) is a nonprofit Open Access publisher, innovator and advocacy organization dedicated to accelerating progress in science and medicine by leading a transformation in research communication. The PLOS suite of journals contain rigorously peer-reviewed Open Access research articles from all areas of science and medicine, together with expert commentary and analysis. In addition to journals, the organization advances innovations in scientific communication through Channels, Collections, Communities and the PLOS Blog Network.

www.plos.org

Media Contact:

Alexander Golubowitsch

Phone: +49-24193672529

