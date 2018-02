DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Company (F) reported that its U.S. sales for January totaled 161,143 vehicles - a 6.6 percent decline from last year. Ford sales were down 5.6%, while Lincoln sales were down 27.0%.



For the month of January, Fleet sales were 45,956 vehicles, down 12.0 percent due primarily to a planned change in delivery timing of daily rental sales.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX