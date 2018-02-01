At the request of HRC World Plc the shares in the company will be traded on First North as per 6 February, 2018.



Name: HRC World Plc ---------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BZ3CDY20 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: HRC ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 150,000,000 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: UK 10829936 ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: € 0.01 ---------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: EUR 400,000 ---------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: EUR ---------------------------------------------------------- Clearing Venue: VP-clearing ---------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North/100 ---------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 ---------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: FNDK ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 149967 ----------------------------------------------------------



ICB-klassifikation:



Code Industry ----------------------- 5000 Consumer Services -----------------------



Supersector:



Code Super Sector ---------------------- 5700 Travel & Leisure ----------------------



This information is distributed by request from Certified Adviser Keswick Global AG.



For further information, please contact Keswick Global AG on +43 1 740 408045.



