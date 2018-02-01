On request of LeoVegas AB, company registration number 556830-4033, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from February 5, 2018. The decision is conditional upon that LeoVegas AB can meet the requirements regarding liquidity.



The company has 99,695,470 shares as per today's date.[1]



Short Name: LEO ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of ordinary shares to be listed: 99,695,470 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0008091904 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 120184 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 1,759,008 EUR ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large cap ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table/ 230 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:



Industry code: 5000 Consumer Services ----------------------------------------- Supersector code: 5700 Travel & Leisure -----------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.



[1] See prospectus page 73 (Sw. version)