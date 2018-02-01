Published on January 26, 2018 . Correction refers to a last trading date and expiration date and is marked in yellow in the attached file.



Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 147 warrant(s) issued by Swedbank AB with effect from 2018-01-29. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden.



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=661716