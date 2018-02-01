Intermediate Capital increased its annual fundraising target by 50% to capitalise on an increase in the number and size of strategies available to the asset manager. Reporting on third-quarter trading, Intermediate said it now expected to attract an average of 6bn (£5.2bn) a year in new funds each year for the next three years, up from an earlier target of 4bn. ICG attracted 0.6m of new funds in the three months to the end of December. The company said the inflow was in line with expectations ...

