

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) announces the appointment to its Board of Craig Hayman as CEO with an effective date of 19 February 2018. Craig will be based in the UK.



Hayman is joining from PTC Inc., where he has most recently been Chief Operating Officer.



Previously Hayman served as president of the Solutions Group at PTC, where he led a resurgence in core solutions businesses, while driving sales of the company's IoT technology platform.



Prior to joining PTC, Hayman was president of eBay's enterprise business, where he led the transformation of its retail-optimised omni-channel commerce business prior to its sale.



