Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2018) - Added Capital Inc. (TSXV: AAD) ("Added" or the "Company") acted as financial advisor to Northern Nickel Mining Inc. ("NN"), a private company, in the sale of its past producing Golden Rose gold mine to Conquest Resources Limited ("Conquest"), a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Added initiated the sale to Conquest and received 600,000 Conquest shares.

About Added Capital Inc.

Added Capital Inc. is a Toronto-based financial advisory firm and merchant bank focused on small cap and micro cap public companies and private companies, with a specialization in mergers and acquisitions, merchant banking investments, financial restructurings, proxy solicitation and information agent services.

