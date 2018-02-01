Aus unserem neuen Börsenbrief: http://www.boerse-social.com/gabb . Flatex sagte 2017 in einer Presseaussendung, dass man 40 Prozent Marktanteil in Österreich habe. Ich fragte nach der Source, die Pressestelle meinte: "Selbstverständlich haben wir interne Statistiken und Schätzungen". Dieser Tage kommt das erneut in einer Berenberg-Analyse zur Flatex-Mutter Fintech Group (FTP), hier wird sehr Spannendes zum österreichischen Brokermarkt transportiert: "On top of that, FTG seeks to leverage its successful broker platform to other European countries in the next couple of years. In 2010, flatex entered the Austrian market, and it has since accumulated a total base of c15,000 customers (c10% of total flatex customers). When the Austrian market leader Brokerjet...

