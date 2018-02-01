Global Tissue Expander Market Analysis 2014-2025: Focus on Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Tissue Expander Market Analysis By Application (Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction), By Shape, By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tissue expanders market is anticipated to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2025. This growth can be attributed to increase in the number of reconstruction surgeries.



Growing concern among people regarding their physical appearance has led to a rapid growth of the tissue expanders market. In the U.S., over 102,200 breast reconstruction procedures were performed in 2014, which showcase a 7% rise from the previous year, as estimated by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. In addition, cleft lip surgeries that are prevalent among the pediatric population also require tissue expanders. Thus, rise in the number of these surgeries has led to a huge growth of this market.



According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, the percentage of women undergoing mastectomy procedures has increased by 36% from 2005 to 2013. Thus, growing number of mastectomies is anticipated to drive the demand for tissue expanders. In addition, burns and road accidents result in severe scars or deformities, which most often require surgical treatment. Hence, there is a steep rise in the number of reconstructive surgeries that make use of tissue expanders for such severe scars or deformities, which aids in market growth.



Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:

In 2016, breast reconstruction held the largest market share owing to large number of breast reconstruction surgeries performed

Forehead skin and scalp reconstruction is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period due to increase in number of cicatricial alopecia cases

Anatomical-shaped tissue expanders dominated the market in 2016 due to their natural-looking appearance

Round-shaped expanders are expected to display fastest growth over the forecast period due to lower risk of expander ripples through the skin

Hospitals held the largest revenue share in 2016 due to large number of reconstruction surgeries being performed in hospitals

Cosmetology clinics are anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the huge demand for specialty clinics for reconstructive procedures

North America dominated the market in 2016 due to increase in the number of reconstruction surgical procedures being conducted in this region

dominated the market in 2016 due to increase in the number of reconstruction surgical procedures being conducted in this region Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to increase in road accidents and trauma cases in this region and developing healthcare infrastructure

is projected to exhibit fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to increase in road accidents and trauma cases in this region and developing healthcare infrastructure Some of the major companies in the market are Mentor Worldwide LLC; Sientra, Inc.; Allergan; GROUPE SEBBIN SAS; Eurosilicone; and KOKEN CO., LTD.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology

1.1 Country Wise Market: Base Estimates

1.2 Global Market: CAGR Calculation

1.3 Region Based Segment Share Calculation

1.4 Research Scope & Assumptions

1.5 List of Data Sources

1.5.1 Data for primary interviews, by sources

1.5.2 Data for primary interviews, by region



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot



Chapter 3 Tissue Expanders Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1 Increase in number of reconstruction procedures

3.2.2 Rising incidence of breast cancer

3.2.3 Growing number of road accidents and trauma cases

3.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.1 Prolonged tissue expansion procedure

3.3.2 Shortage of tissue expanders in developing countries

3.4 Key Opportunities Prioritized

3.4.1 Key opportunities prioritized, by application

3.4.2 Key opportunities prioritized, by shape

3.4.3 Key opportunities prioritized, by end use

3.5 Tissue Expanders - SWOT Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7 Tissue Expanders Market: Market Position Analysis, 2016



Chapter 4 Tissue Expanders Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Tissue Expanders Market: Application Movement Analysis

4.2 Breast Reconstruction

4.2.1 Breast reconstruction market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.2.2 Two-stage Breast Reconstruction

4.2.3 Single-stage Breast Reconstruction

4.3 Forehead Skin and Scalp Reconstruction

4.4 Face and Neck Reconstruction

4.5 Others



Chapter 5 Tissue Expanders Market: Shape Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Tissue Expanders Market: Shape Movement Analysis

5.2 Anatomical

5.3 Round

5.4 Rectangular

5.5 Crescent

5.6 Others



Chapter 6 Tissue Expanders Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Tissue Expanders Market: End use Movement Analysis

6.2 Hospitals

6.3 Cosmetology Clinics

6.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Chapter 7 Tissue Expanders Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Application, Shape, End Use



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



Mentor Worldwide LLC

PMT Corporation

Allergan plc

Sientra Inc.

GROUPE SEBBIN SAS

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd.

KOKEN CO.LTD.

GC Aesthetics

Polytech Health and Aesthetics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jp29p8/global_tissue?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716