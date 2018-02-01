

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Growth in U.S. manufacturing activity saw a modest slowdown in the month of January, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Thursday.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index edged down to 59.1 in January from 59.3 in December, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to dip to 58.8.



The slight decrease by the headline index was partly due to a slowdown in the pace of job growth in the manufacturing sector, as the employment index dropped to 54.1 in January from 58.1 in December.



'Employment expansion remains strong, but difficulties across the supply chain continue to constrain production output,' said Timothy R. Fiore, Chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.



The report also showed decreases by the new orders index and the production index, although they remain at elevated levels.



The new orders index fell to 65.4 in January from 67.4 in December, while the production index slipped to 64.5 from 65.2.



Fiore said, 'Comments from the panel reflect expanding business conditions, with new orders and production maintaining high levels of expansion.'



Meanwhile, the report said the prices index jumped to 72.7 in January from 68.3 in December, indicating an acceleration in the pace of growth in raw materials prices.



The ISM is scheduled to release a separate report next Monday on activity in the service sector in the month of January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX