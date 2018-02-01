The "Global Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary hematology analyzers market was valued at US$ 766.1 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 1414.4 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2025

Awareness about animal healthcare and prevalence of zoonotic diseases, rise in animal population, and surge in demand of food derived from animals are the key contributors to the growth of veterinary hematology analyzers market. Furthermore with rise in food borne diseases also plays significant role in veterinary hematology analyzers market.

The global veterinary hematology analyzers market is segmented by product type into semi-automated analyzers and fully automated analyzers. Fully automated analyzers dominate the veterinary hematology analyzers market due to it efficient, precise results and faster turnaround time. The global veterinary hematology analyzers market is segmented by analysis parameters into 2 part differential analyzers, 3 part differential analyzers, 5 part differential analyzers and others. 5 part differential analyzers segment dominates the veterinary hematology analyzers market.

Key Market Movements:

Awareness about zoonotic diseases, rise in government initiatives for animal healthcare industry is fuelling the growth of veterinary hematology analyzers market

Rapidly evolving technology and high throughput hematology analyzers are key factors driving the growth of the veterinary hematology analyzers market

High adoption of advanced diagnostics devices in animals in both developed and developing countries

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Preface

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Veterinary Hematology Analyzers: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market, by Product Type, 2015 2025 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 5. Global Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market, by Analysis Parameter, 2015 2025 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 6. Global Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market, by Geography, 2015 2025 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Abaxis, Inc.

Boule Medical AB

Clindiag Systems Co., Ltd.

Diatron MI PLC

Drew Scientific, Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

HemoCue AB

Heska Corporation

HORIBA Medical

Mindray Medical International Ltd.

Qreserve, Inc.

Urit Medical

Rayto Life and Analytical Sciences Co., Ltd.

Scil Animal Care Company GmbH

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Woodley Equipment Company Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dj7jsx/global_veterinary?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180201005894/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Animal Healthcare/Veterinary