EPAM Systems, Inc: Nine EPAM Experts Named Sitecore Most Valuable Professionals

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development solutions, today announced that nine of its experts have been named "Most Valuable Professionals (MVPs)" by Sitecore, the global leader in experience management software, including:

David Mead, one of only 63 Ambassador MVPs

Jon Riekse, one of only 39 Strategy MVPs

Saurabh Sachdeva and Dean Thrasher, two of only 19 Commerce MVPs

Pavel Veller, Aliaksandr Smahin, Zachary Kniebel, Brent Pinkstaff and Dmytro Shevchenko, five of 208 Technology MVPs worldwide

Now in its 12th year, Sitecore's MVP program recognizes individual technology, strategy, and commerce advocates who share their Sitecore passion and expertise to offer positive customer experiences that drive business results. The Sitecore MVP Award recognizes the most active Sitecore experts from around the world who participate in online and offline communities to share their knowledge with other Sitecore partners and customers.

"We are so proud that nine of our Sitecore experts - the most ever for our company - have been recognized with this distinction," said Valeri Makovik, VP, Technology Solutions, EPAM. "This recognition not only shows the depth and global reach of our Sitecore experience, with at least one EPAM expert represented in every MVP category, but also reflects our deep commitment to the broader Sitecore community and to our customers who choose Sitecore as their platform of choice."

Over the last 11 years, EPAM's 300+ Sitecore professionals have delivered more than 100 projects for 50+ global customers. As one of Sitecore's elite Platinum Partners in the US, a Gold Solution Partner in the UK and an Implementation Partner in APAC, EPAM delivers large-scale, omnichannel digital marketing solutions that ensure a seamless digital experience for its global customers. EPAM has utilized its Sitecore expertise to build four accelerators for businesses to quickly take advantage of Sitecore's platform without having to create their own digital solution, including EPAM's Sitecore Retail Accelerator (https://www.epam.com/our-work/accelerators/epam-sitecore-retail-accelerator), Sitecore SAP Hybris Connector (https://www.epam.com/our-work/accelerators/epam-sitecore-commerce-sap-hybris-connector), EngX Accelerator (https://www.epam.com/our-work/accelerators/sitecore-engx-accelerator) and Sitecore Aprimo DAM Connector (https://www.epam.com/our-work/accelerators/adam-sitecore-connector).

"The Sitecore MVP awards recognize and honor those individuals who make substantial contributions to our loyal community of partners and customers," said Pieter Brinkman, Sitecore Senior Director of Technical Marketing. "MVPs consistently set a standard of excellence by delivering technical chops, enthusiasm, and a commitment to giving back to the Sitecore community. They truly understand and deliver on the power of the Sitecore Experience Platform to create personalized brand experiences for their consumers, driving revenue and customer loyalty."

The Sitecore Experience Platform combines web content management, omnichannel digital delivery, insights into customer activity and engagement, and strategic digital marketing tools into a single, unified platform. Sitecore Experience Commerce 9, released in January 2018, is the only cloud-enabled platform that natively integrates content and commerce so brands can fully personalize and individualize the end-to-end shopping experience before, during, and after the transaction. Both platforms capture in real time every minute interaction-and intention-that customers and prospects have with a brand across digital and offline channels. The result is that Sitecore customers are able to use the platform to engage with prospects and customers in a highly personalized manner, earning long-term customer loyalty.

For more information about EPAM's Sitecore expertise, visit www.epam.com/sitecore (http://www.epam.com/sitecore). Information about Sitecore's MVP program can be found here: http://www.sitecore.com/mvp (http://www.sitecore.com/mvp).

