

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hillary Clinton has admitted that she should have fired an adviser accused of sexual harassment during her presidential campaign in 2008.



In a lengthy facebook post, the former Secretary of State explained her stand on the Burns Strider sexual harassment issue.



'I'm being asked as to why I let an employee on my 2008 campaign keep his job despite his inappropriate workplace behavior. The short answer is this: If I had it to do again, I wouldn't'.



The New York Times reported on this incident last week.



In 2007, a woman working on Clinton campaign team complained about her supervisor behaving inappropriately toward her.



After investigating the incident, Clinton did not fire Strider, but demoted him, docked his pay; and required that he seek counseling. He was later fired from a campaign group after again being accused of harassment.



