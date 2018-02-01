Alytus, Lithuania, 2018-02-01 16:48 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB Snaige (hereinafter the Company) has received a decision No. 241-19 dated 29 January 2018 on imposition of certain measures with respect to AB Snaige, adopted by the director of the Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania. In compliance with the decision, hereby the Company discloses and makes available information referred to in clause 3 of the resolution part of the above decision (see the addition of this announcement).



Regarding the decision of the director of the Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania clause 3.4: Year 2017 Annual financial reports will be prepared and published according to terms required by Lithuanian Laws.



The addition: Extract from clause 3 of the resolution part of the decision No. 241-19 of the director of the Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania



Managing Director Gediminas Ceika +370 315 56206



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=661723