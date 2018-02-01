The "Emotional Intelligence Enhancing your Personal Impact" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Communicate, influence and motivate to enhance internal and external relationships and to help improve both yours and the business performance.
In today's competitive workplace, it is becoming as important as technical skills to have strong people skills and understand the power of emotional intelligence. You must be able to communicate, influence and motivate to enhance internal and external relationships and to help improve both yours and the business performance. Being able to connect with people and win their trust is vital, but many people are left to acquire these skills through a process of trial and error.
This practical and interactive emotional intelligence training will increase your self-awareness and develop your interpersonal skills so you come across with positive impact, whatever the situation.
This programme will help you:
- Become aware of your own needs, temperament, strengths and motivation
- Identify and be aware of both the verbal and non-verbal signals you send
- Understand the psychology of emotional intelligence for relationship building
- Adapt your behaviour to achieve the desired outcome
Agenda:
- Goleman's Emotional Intelligence Model
- Self-Awareness
- Assertive Influencing: based on the Cohen Bradford model
- Scripting Technique
- Relationship Management
- Finding your Assertive Voice
- Presence
- Self-Management
- The Solution-Focused Model
- Self-coaching
