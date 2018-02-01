Today, with reference to stock exchange announcement no. 23 of 10 July 2015 regarding TDC's launch of a share-based incentive programme for the management of TDC Norway AS and GET AS (TDC's Norwegian Business) TDC A/S announces the below reporting of transactions in shares of TDC A/S made by managers, pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Gunnar Evensen -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status CEO of TDC Norway and Get -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendment -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name TDC A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI 529900N96EOVRB114D28 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the Shares financial instrument, type ISIN DK0060228559 of instrument Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition related to TDC's shared-based incentive program for the management of TDC Norway AS and GET AS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information Price(s): DKK 43,540,000 Volume(s): 1,210,851 - Aggregated volume shares - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 2018-02-01 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Acquisition outside of a market place --------------------------------------------------------------------------------







