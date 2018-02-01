TDC releases its financial calendar for 2018 as set out below.



10 January



Start of closed period prior to Financial Statements for 2017



24 January



Deadline for the Company's shareholders to submit a written request to have a specific business included in the agenda for the Annual General Meeting on 8 March



1 February



Financial Statements for 2017



Annual Report 2017 (English version) public on www.tdcgroup.com



23 February



Annual Report 2017 (Danish version) public on www.tdcgroup.com



8 March



Annual General Meeting



9 - 12 March



The shares are being traded without dividend



13 March



Payment of dividend



9 April



Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January - March 2018





3 May



Interim Financial Statements January - March 2018



9 July



Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January - June 2018



18 July



Interim Financial Statements January - June 2018



8 October



Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January - September 2018



31 October



Interim Financial Statements January - September 2018



31 December



End of fiscal year 2018



Release of financial statements for the year and interim financial statements is expected at approximately 8:00 am (CET) on the days referred to.



The trading window for persons employed by the TDC Group and entered on TDC's insider list is four weeks from the release of financial statements for the year and interim financial statements.



