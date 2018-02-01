The "The Impact of Patent Construction How to Prove Infringement and Validity" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar provides a comprehensive overview of the principles of patent claim interpretation in the USA, UK and Germany, a comparison and explanation of the varying approaches for determining when a patent claim that does not literally describe an accused system is nonetheless infringed. As well as exemplary fact scenarios with comparisons of the USA, UK and Germany approaches to claim construction and validity determination.

This seminar will:

Examine the principles of claim construction in the three jurisdictions

Contrast the doctrines of equivalents and purposive construction

Analyse validity requirements

Illustrate the major issues with panel discussion, comparative examples and case studies

Agenda:

I Patent Claims Construction Generally

II Doctrines of Equivalents and Purposive Construction

III Validity Analysis

IV Comparative Examples and Case Studies

