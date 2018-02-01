The "The Impact of Patent Construction How to Prove Infringement and Validity" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This seminar provides a comprehensive overview of the principles of patent claim interpretation in the USA, UK and Germany, a comparison and explanation of the varying approaches for determining when a patent claim that does not literally describe an accused system is nonetheless infringed. As well as exemplary fact scenarios with comparisons of the USA, UK and Germany approaches to claim construction and validity determination.
This seminar will:
- Examine the principles of claim construction in the three jurisdictions
- Contrast the doctrines of equivalents and purposive construction
- Analyse validity requirements
- Illustrate the major issues with panel discussion, comparative examples and case studies
This seminar provides:
- A comprehensive overview of the principles of patent claim interpretation in the USA, UK and Germany
- A comparison and explanation of the varying approaches for determining when a patent claim that does not literally describe an accused system is nonetheless infringed.
- Exemplary fact scenarios, with comparisons of the USA, UK and Germany approaches to claim construction and validity determination
- Recommendations for both litigating patents and preparing patent applications
- Provision for participants to ask questions and discuss individual concerns through the day
Agenda:
I Patent Claims Construction Generally
II Doctrines of Equivalents and Purposive Construction
III Validity Analysis
IV Comparative Examples and Case Studies
