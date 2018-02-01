Publicis Groupe: Publicis Groupe: Instructions to connect to the Q4 Revenue and FY 2017 Results webcast

INVITATION

PUBLICIS GROUPE

Q4 Revenue & Full Year 2017 Results

Date & Time

Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 10:00am

(Paris time - CET)

Arthur Sadoun

Chairman & CEO

Jean-Michel Etienne

Executive Vice President & Group CFO

Conference Call

Confirmation Code: 8535385 (EN) / 5306656 (FR)

France: +33 (0)1 76 77 28 19

UK: +44 (0)330 336 9411

USA: +1 323 794 2551

Audio Webcast

The audio conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online on

Publicis Groupe's website and on the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/b37rb8ag/lan/en (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/b37rb8ag/lan/en)

The audio replay will be available for 1 month by dialing:

Replay Passcode: 8535385 (EN) / 5306656 (FR)

France: +33 (0) 1 70 48 00 94

UK: +44 (0) 207 660 0134

USA: +1 719 457 0820

